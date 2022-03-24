News 4 Investigates: Local man tries to prove his car is being tracked by Air Tags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is quite a twist to an ongoing news4 investigation as we show you how far one man went to prove that his car was being tracked.

Kevin Johnson heard a pinging inside his car and got repeated messages on his iPhone alerting him that an air tag was tracking him. Those alerts came right before someone stole his car. But after he recovered the vehicle, police couldn’t find an air tag inside.

Even writing to News 4 Investigates, our Auto Theft Unit did not have any evidence to suggest anyone was using an air tag in this case. But even after Johnson got his car back, he kept getting the alert.

“If it’s not them, then we’d like to know who it was and why they were tracking us.”

So, he had to make a pretty bold decision. Would he have to take his car apart? You will see what he, not police, found inside the vehicle when News4 Investigates tonight at 6 p.m.

