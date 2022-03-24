Metro shuts down Van Gogh exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The immersive exhibit showcasing the life of Vincent Van Gogh was shut down Thursday by Metro officials.

Metro Code representative Richel Albright told News4 Metro Codes issued a stop work order for the Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Ridgefield Way due to operating without a Use & Occupancy Certificate.

Albright added that an inspection was conducted at the site this evening. If the Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville passes the inspection, they will still need to have and pass a Fire Life Safety final inspection and Plumbing final inspection in order to qualify for a Temporary U&O Certificate.

News4 reached out to show producers but received no comment at this time. It is also unclear as to what will happen in regards to ticketholders in terms of receiving a refund or a new show date.

