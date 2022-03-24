Metro PD: Man charged vehicular homicide by intoxication after deadly crash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police charged a 35-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run crash in January.

Police charged Michael Crockett with vehicular homicide by intoxication on Wednesday. The charges came after police said Crockett hit 37-year-old Kathryn Stewart with a Dodge R25 pickup truck and initially left the scene on Jan 21.

Stewart was walking in the right turn lane on Elm Hill Pike when police said Crockett hit her with his pickup truck and then fled the scene.

Police said Crockett came back to the crash scene and “told officers he was the driver involved in the crash.” Officers said they observed Crockett showing “signs of impairment” while talking. Police obtained a search warrant for his blood sample. Police initially charged Crockett with driving under the influence.

EMS took Stewart to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said she died from her injuries.

This stretch of Elm Hill Pike has no sidewalks. After the number of tragic deaths amongst pedestrians this past month, a Nashville pedestrian and cyclists advocacy group called upon city officials for change.

