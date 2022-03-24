Advertisement

Metro PD: Man charged vehicular homicide by intoxication after deadly crash

Michael Crockett, age 35.
Michael Crockett, age 35.(MNPD)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police charged a 35-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run crash in January.

Police charged Michael Crockett with vehicular homicide by intoxication on Wednesday. The charges came after police said Crockett hit 37-year-old Kathryn Stewart with a Dodge R25 pickup truck and initially left the scene on Jan 21.

Stewart was walking in the right turn lane on Elm Hill Pike when police said Crockett hit her with his pickup truck and then fled the scene.

Police said Crockett came back to the crash scene and “told officers he was the driver involved in the crash.” Officers said they observed Crockett showing “signs of impairment” while talking. Police obtained a search warrant for his blood sample. Police initially charged Crockett with driving under the influence.

EMS took Stewart to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said she died from her injuries.

This stretch of Elm Hill Pike has no sidewalks. After the number of tragic deaths amongst pedestrians this past month, a Nashville pedestrian and cyclists advocacy group called upon city officials for change.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Metro Logo
Pedestrian struck and killed in Nashville on Friday night
After a high number of deaths amongst pedestrians in Nashville, local advocacy groups demand...
Nashville pedestrian and cyclist advocacy group demands change from Metro officials
Walk Bike Nashville held its annual memorial on Saturday to remember those who have died on...
Walk Bike Nashville remembers victims of Nashville’s roadways

Latest News

The Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens March 24, 2022, in Nashville.
Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens in Nashville
Metro Police Chief John Drake speaks at the police department's monthly meeting on March 23,...
Metro Police Chief to bring back Police Activities League
A historical marker was unveiled on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Centennial Art Center in...
Metro Parks unveils marker at former Centennial Park pool
A historical marker was unveiled on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Centennial Art Center in...
Metro unveils historical marker at Centennial Park
Metro Police Chief John Drake speaks at the police department's monthly meeting on March 23,...
Metro Police Chief wants more presence in community for officers