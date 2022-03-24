Man fixing tire seriously injured in hit-and-run
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police began investigating a hit and crash on I-24 on Saturday.
According to Traffic Unit investigators, a 31-year-old man was seriously injured on Briley Parkway North near the I-24 East exit ramp by a red Mazda Sedan.
Investigators said the Mazda’s passenger-side mirror was knocked off and recovered at the scene.
Police said the victim, from Hendersonville, was helping a friend change her tire on the right shoulder when he was struck. The man was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Anyone with information on the Mazda missing a passenger-side mirror is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
