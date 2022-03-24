Man fixing tire seriously injured in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police began investigating a hit and crash on I-24 on Saturday.

According to Traffic Unit investigators, a 31-year-old man was seriously injured on Briley Parkway North near the I-24 East exit ramp by a red Mazda Sedan.

Investigators said the Mazda’s passenger-side mirror was knocked off and recovered at the scene.

Police said the victim, from Hendersonville, was helping a friend change her tire on the right shoulder when he was struck. The man was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the Mazda missing a passenger-side mirror is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

