Advertisement

Man allegedly threatens Walmart employee


Police are still looking for these suspects
Police are still looking for these suspects(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police said they are looking for a man Tuesday who allegedly displayed a firearm at a Walmart as he and a woman exited the store.

Clarksville Police said they are investigating an aggravated assault on March 17th at the Walmart located at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Surveillance footage revealed to police that at approximately 9:27 a.m., a man and woman were exiting Walmart when the anti-theft alarm went off.

Officials said a Walmart employee then approached the man; however, he displayed a firearm before he and the woman continued to walk away.

According to authorities, both suspects got into a white Dodge Ram truck and left.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Detective Henry at (931)648-0656, ext. 5343.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic gavel
Clarksville business owner pleads guilty to fraud
Authorities are still investigating
Pedestrian killed by train Wednesday
Wednesday evening news update
Wednesday evening news update
High School football player killed
Teen killed in crash played football at Pearl-Cohn