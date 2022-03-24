Man allegedly threatens Walmart employee

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police said they are looking for a man Tuesday who allegedly displayed a firearm at a Walmart as he and a woman exited the store.

Clarksville Police said they are investigating an aggravated assault on March 17th at the Walmart located at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Surveillance footage revealed to police that at approximately 9:27 a.m., a man and woman were exiting Walmart when the anti-theft alarm went off.

Officials said a Walmart employee then approached the man; however, he displayed a firearm before he and the woman continued to walk away.

According to authorities, both suspects got into a white Dodge Ram truck and left.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Detective Henry at (931)648-0656, ext. 5343.

