Local woman warns of used car scam on Facebook Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As online car sale trends pick up, there is more opportunity for buyers to be swindled by fake sellers.

By now we know things are not always what they seem online.

Even if it’s a purchase we’ve made before, it is important to be cautious as one Nashville woman had to learn the hard way.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, says she’s out at least $1,000 after sending money to a seller for a Toyota that never came.

“It wasn’t like a naïve stumble into a scam,” she explained to News 4. “I made them send me the Carfax, I asked a lot of questions, and I was getting back and forth from the alleged owner of this vehicle.”

She says she has purchased a car on Facebook Marketplace before. However, in that case, the owner drove it to her.

This time, the seller says in an email that her husband died, and the price is reduced because she is leaving on military duty.

In a second follow up, the seller says she is prearranged the deal with eBay Services where the buyer sends the money, the car is shipped in at least 3 days, and the buyer has 5 days to inspect the car before the money is released to the seller.

“I started noticing a lot of them had the same story behind why they were selling,” she said

Still, she moved forward with the help of her stepfather, who was paying for the Toyota.

“He said they threw me for a loop, they hit me with something I didn’t expect.”

The seller wanted an additional $1,000 for insurance on the delivery.

“He said they want me to send it to them in gift cards, and I said, ‘no woah, it’s a scam. Stop.’”

After doing our own search for a Toyota 4Runner on Facebook Marketplace, there is one listed for $1200 and locates it in Nashville and in excellent condition. However, there is a discrepancy if it is a 2011 or a 2004 model.

Also, when you click on the seller, it shows she has over 100 Marketplace posts of this truck around the country and she is based in Texas.

After reaching out, we get an auto reply, directing me to email someone by a different name. So, we sent an email.

The response states there are absolutely no issues with the 4Runner, and she is selling it because her husband passed away two months ago and it brings bad memories. Also, she got a new job and moved back to her hometown.

Then the same second follow-up email about paying through eBay Services comes through. SCAM.

“I can usually smell a scam, I’m not an idiot, I’m not a pushover and they really did a lot of work to prepare for this,” the woman told News 4.

The Better Business Bureau has seen similar situations with cars.

Many posts like this claim to be in the military, so people don’t think it is a red flag when the person posting the car claims he/she cannot meet in person.

These scams may date back to 2016, as this post on an eBay community page shows:

WSMV Facebook car scam 2016 (WSMV)

This woman wants people to know her story, so they are more aware of what they are buying onlin, especially in Facebook Marketplace.

“Remind them that they should never deposit a check in their account,” she insisted. “They should never pay for anything with any kind of gift card and let them know eBay does not finance or handle the finance for anything but purchases.”

