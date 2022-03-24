Advertisement

Cleanup expected to take hours after deadly I-65 crash

At least one person was killed in them multi-vehicle crash
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows how intense the fire was.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed in a fiery five-vehicle wreck on I-65 Thursday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, the wreck happened on I-65 southbound at the Kentucky, Tennessee state line.

Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed to WBKO News that one person was killed.

As of 9 a.m., I-65 south remained blocked in Tennessee just across the state line.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a second crash also has I-65 blocked at mile marker 5 and traffic continues to back up.

UPDATE: I-65 south remains blocked in Tennessee just across the state line. A secondary crash has I-65 south blocked at...

Posted by KYTC District 3 on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Google Maps’ traffic feature shows the backup for miles on I-65.

Google Traffic shows a large backup on I-65 as crews work to clean up a deadly wreck.
Google Traffic shows a large backup on I-65 as crews work to clean up a deadly wreck.

Detours are being set up at Exit 6 on I-65. Drivers should take 31-W when possible to avoid the accident scene as clean-up continues, which is expected to take hours.

We will have more as information becomes available.

