Cleanup expected to take hours after deadly I-65 crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed in a fiery five-vehicle wreck on I-65 Thursday morning.
According to Kentucky State Police, the wreck happened on I-65 southbound at the Kentucky, Tennessee state line.
Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed to WBKO News that one person was killed.
As of 9 a.m., I-65 south remained blocked in Tennessee just across the state line.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a second crash also has I-65 blocked at mile marker 5 and traffic continues to back up.
Google Maps’ traffic feature shows the backup for miles on I-65.
Detours are being set up at Exit 6 on I-65. Drivers should take 31-W when possible to avoid the accident scene as clean-up continues, which is expected to take hours.
