Cleanup expected to take hours after deadly I-65 crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed in a fiery five-vehicle wreck on I-65 Thursday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, the wreck happened on I-65 southbound at the Kentucky, Tennessee state line.

Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed to WBKO News that one person was killed.

As of 9 a.m., I-65 south remained blocked in Tennessee just across the state line.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a second crash also has I-65 blocked at mile marker 5 and traffic continues to back up.

UPDATE: I-65 south remains blocked in Tennessee just across the state line. A secondary crash has I-65 south blocked at... Posted by KYTC District 3 on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Google Maps’ traffic feature shows the backup for miles on I-65.

Google Traffic shows a large backup on I-65 as crews work to clean up a deadly wreck. (Google Maps)

Detours are being set up at Exit 6 on I-65. Drivers should take 31-W when possible to avoid the accident scene as clean-up continues, which is expected to take hours.

We will have more as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.