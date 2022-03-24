Jury to begin deliberations Friday morning in trial of former Vanderbilt nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury will begin deliberations on Friday morning in the trial of the former Vanderbilt nurse who is being tried for negligent homicide after she mistakenly gave a patient a fatal does of the wrong medication in 2017.

The prosecution and defense finished presenting witnesses on the third day of the trial of RaDonda Vaught in Davidson County Criminal Court. Vaught is accused of negligent homicide for administering the wrong drug to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey on Dec. 26, 2017.

Vaught waived her right to testify in her defense.

Vaught is accused of giving Murphey the drug Vecuronium, a paralyzing agent, instead of Versed, which is a sedative. Another employee found Murphey unresponsive just minutes after receiving the treatment. She was put on life support until her family removed it the next day.

The key question of the trial was brought front-and-center on Thursday: When does a mistake become criminal?

The prosecution’s final witness was Donna Jones, a former nurse of 47 years and legal nursing consultant.

Jones broke down every aspect of how Vaught failed at the most basic procedures for administering medicine to a patient.

The judge denied the defense’s motion to acquit of her homicide after the prosecution rested. The judge stated she had seen and heard enough from the prosecution to allow the trial to continue.

A group of nurses were in the courtroom to support Vaught, even though they don’t know her personally.

Some of the traveled from other parts of the country. They feel strongly that this trial will have a huge ripple effect.

“It’s absolutely going to be detrimental to the nursing community regardless of the outcome of this trial because it’s setting a precedent,” Nurse Erica said. “Now that nurses know they can be criminally prosecuted, why would you go into nursing and why would you stay in nursing? It’s going to be really bad for the profession as a whole.”

To give context for how much interest there is in the trial from the nursing community, Nurse Erica has been documenting the trial on TikTok for her more than 300,000 followers all week. A video she posted around noon Thursday had nearly 50,000 views four hours later.

Prosecution rests in the RaDonda Vaught trial - the former Vanderbilt nurse charged with reckless homicide for mistakenly giving a patient a fatal dose of the wrong drug. @WSMV — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.