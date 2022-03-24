Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville will have its turn to get into the life of Vincent Van Gogh as the Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens on Thursday.

The Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Ridgefield Way has been transformed with lights and music allowing Van Gogh’s most famous art pieces to come to life all around you.

“We have miles of cabling, over 70 projectors projecting a million pixels of projection space, so it’s a massive project to install,” Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh, said.

The producers said they have been working on putting this together for six months.

The exhibit will be in Nashville through June 19.

