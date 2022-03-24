Gov. Lee proposes suspension on all grocery taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee is proposing a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax in an effort to provide relief to Tennesseans as prices for everyday items continue to rise.

In an announcement made on Thursday morning, Gov. Lee announced his proposed grocery tax suspension will be included in the Fiscal Year 2011-2023 budget amendment, which is planned for delivery on March 29.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” said Gov. Lee. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”

Gov. Lee also announced he will host a roundtable with several business owners in Covington on Thursday to discuss his tax cut proposal and other economic challenges that Tennesseans face.

