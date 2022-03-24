First Alert Forecast: Cooler air returns

It’s a chilly start to our Thursday with many of us waking up in the 40s as we’re headed out the door this morning.

We’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout today and it will be a breezy afternoon. I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower today but most, if not all of us, will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight, will be chilly again with lows in the lower 40s and some of us even dropping into the 30s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll still see some sunshine tomorrow, but more clouds will mix in overall during the day. That will influence temperatures with highs struggling to get back near 60 for the day.

Saturday is looking breezy, but otherwise calm, with highs in the upper 50s for much of the Mid-State. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will hit the repeat button with highs in the upper 50s, but it won’t be as breezy of a day.

As we head into next week, we’re expecting quite the warmup across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Highs on Monday will top off in the mid 60s but then temperatures jump into the lower 80s by Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature more clouds and even a late day shower. But right now, most of the day is dry with highs still near 80 for the afternoon.

