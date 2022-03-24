Advertisement

Elementary school principal prepares to donate kidney to niece


By Courtney Allen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County Schools principal is preparing for extensive surgery in Tampa Thursday morning. It is all to save his niece’s life.

Dr. Chris Plummer is the principal of West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet. Plummer’s niece, 31-year-old Amorette Tweed, was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at a young age.

After years of struggles and a previous transplant failure, Plummer found out he was a match several months ago and said the decision was a no-brainer.

“I just look at her being in her early 30s, young, married with a young child, and I just look at this beautiful family,” Plummer said.

Plummer is in Tampa for the surgery, near where his niece lives. He said a conversation with Tweed following her daughter’s second birthday made him realize it’s life or death for his niece. “She said, ‘do you know that I have birthday cards I have filled out for her for the next 30 years?’”

Plummer will be out of school until mid-April. “The only thing I hope is that it takes, and her body doesn’t reject it, and she has a great quality of life moving forward.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chief works to make police more present in city
Chief works to make police more present in city
Principal donates kidney
Principal donates kidney to niece
Mayor Cooper announces new plans for Antioch mall
Nashville purchases former Hickory Hollow Mall
Mayor Cooper announces new plans for Antioch mall
Global Crossing mall changes