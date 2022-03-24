Columbia Central High School evacuated

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – School officials evacuated Columbia Central High School in Maury County Thursday due to a bomb threat.

School officials told News4 that a bomb threat was called in earlier that day. Students were then moved to a safe location by administrators.

Investigators are still evaluating the scene and have not given the all-clear.

Officials told News4 that as soon as the all-clear is given, students will be allowed to grab their belongings; however, they believe they will have the all-clear by the end of the regular school day.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

