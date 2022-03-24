Clarksville business owner pleads guilty to fraud

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Clarksville business owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of tax evasion before a federal grand jury.

According to the United States Attorney Mark Wildsain for the Middle District of Tennessee, Andrew Huy Nguyen, 54, admitted responsibility for a tax loss of more than $428,00 for his business.

According to court documents, Nguyen is the owner of Call if Pho restaurant and Venus Nails Spa, both located in Clarksville.

Court officials said Nguyen was charged on Mar. 3rd in a piece of criminal information alleged that Nguyen willfully evaded his responsibility to pay his employer’s share of employment taxes to the IRS by underreporting the wages he paid his Call it Pho employees.

Evidence presented in court alleged that Nguyen hid from the IRS the precise amount of wages he paid his Call it Pho employees by failing to issue some employees W2 forms, paying some employees solely cash, and paying some employees a combination of 50% check and 50% cash.

“Nguyen took numerous steps to conceal from the IRS the true amount of wage he paid to his employees, including preparing and issuing 1099 Forms instead of W2 Forms to disguise the wages paid to employees as ‘nonemployee compensation,’” Wildsain said in his statement to News4.

According to court documents, for tax years 2017, 2018, and 2019, Nguyen evaded more than $34,000 of the employer’s employment taxes related to Call it Pho.

Wildsain added that Nguyen also willfully failed to withhold and pay over to the IRS approximately $78,667 in employment taxes and federal income taxes from his employees’ paychecks at Call it Pho.

In addition to his false forms for the restaurant, Nguyen also falsified 1099 Forms for nail technicians employed at Venus Nails Spa that did not report all of the wages he paid them.

Nguyen faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced on Sep. 23rd. Nguyen agreed to pay the immediate restitution in the amount of $428,620.12.

