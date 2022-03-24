Advertisement

Alabama elementary school student left behind at Nashville Zoo


zoo generic
zoo generic(Nashville Zoo)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An elementary school student from Alabama visited the Nashville Zoo with his class and was left behind Monday.

Nashville Zoo’s Marketing and Public Relations Director Jim Bartoo told News4 the student left behind was visiting with a group from Julian Newman Elementary School in Athens, Alabama.

Zoo officials discovered the child was left behind when he went up to a Zoo worker and said he didn’t know where his group went.

“We have a very strict protocol when handling these situations,” Bartoo told News4. “We knew that he was registered with his school’s group, which helped us figure out where he was from and track down his parents.”

The child was in the custody of Zoo officials for two hours before his parents arrived to take him home. Bartoo said the child was kept entertained with cartoons and a nap.

A statement provided to WAFF from Athens City Schools said the following:

The details on how the child was left behind and how old he is has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nurse on trial day 3
Nurse on trail gains national support
Grocery store taxes discussed
Grocery Store tax
A cool new exhibit for Vincent Van Gogh opens next week in Nashville. News4’s Terry Bulger has...
Metro shuts down Van Gogh exhibit
There is quite a twist to an ongoing news4 investigation as we show you how far one man went to...
After police find no evident of AirTag in theft, man takes apart car to locate it
New information on Rosewood Youth Academy
News4 Investigates: Video inside youth facility shows attack before escape