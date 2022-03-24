Alabama elementary school student left behind at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An elementary school student from Alabama visited the Nashville Zoo with his class and was left behind Monday.

Nashville Zoo’s Marketing and Public Relations Director Jim Bartoo told News4 the student left behind was visiting with a group from Julian Newman Elementary School in Athens, Alabama.

Zoo officials discovered the child was left behind when he went up to a Zoo worker and said he didn’t know where his group went.

“We have a very strict protocol when handling these situations,” Bartoo told News4. “We knew that he was registered with his school’s group, which helped us figure out where he was from and track down his parents.”

The child was in the custody of Zoo officials for two hours before his parents arrived to take him home. Bartoo said the child was kept entertained with cartoons and a nap.

A statement provided to WAFF from Athens City Schools said the following:

“Athens City Schools can confirm that an elementary school student was left at the Nashville Zoo while on a field trip on Monday, March 21. A parent of the student involved has asked us not to comment any more than necessary, and we want to honor that request. The student was safe with a Nashville Zoo employee until picked up by his parents, and school officials communicated regularly with the parents and zoo personnel until arrival back to Alabama. According to Superintendent Beth Patton, “We are so glad that the student was safe and knew what procedures to follow, and we appreciate the protocols in place at the zoo for instances such as this. As you can imagine, we are all devastated that this occurred. We are currently reviewing this matter and our field trip procedures.”

The details on how the child was left behind and how old he is has not been released.

