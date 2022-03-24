Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marsha Blackburn questions SCOTUS nominee
Tennessee Senator Blackburn shares her concerns with SCOTUS nominee
Domestic violence bill updates
Bill will add additional steps when law enforcement serves protection orders
On Monday, for the first time, a Smyrna woman, sentenced to life in prison, met with lawmakers...
Mindy Dodd thanks advocates after release from prison
FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, left, talks with...
Campaign Finance Probes of Ex-Speaker, Ex-Staffer Head to DA
Lawmakers continue to work to pass this new bill
Tennesseans react to bill possibly making daylight saving time permanent