Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night, causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

So far, there has been a confirmed death in Arabi and multiple people receiving care at a local hospital.

A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.(Source: WVUE)

“We have widespread damage here in St. Bernard Parish,” said Parish President Guy McInnis. “We have the fire department going through to do search and rescue.”

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

Arabi resident Richie Majors said he hunkered down with his family and in an instant, everything changed.

“I went to the bathroom may ten seconds tops,” Majors said. “It wasn’t very long. We come outside and it looks like Ukraine.”

In New Orleans East and St. Bernard Parish, early damage assessment comes in the form of images of homes and major structures demolished from the tornado force winds.

This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen from Chalmette.(Source: WVUE viewer)

Despite reports of tornado sightings on the North Shore, early returns appear that damage is minimal there.

“More than 1,000 St. Tammany Parish families are without power tonight though,” said a St. Tammany spokesperson. “We have received reports that LA 1088 and LA 36 are impassable due to downed trees.”

