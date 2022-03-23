Tennessee Senator Blackburn shares her concerns with SCOTUS nominee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Senators questioned President Biden’s nomination to the Supreme Court Tuesday.

After a long day of Senate hearings in the confirmation battle over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn was the last to get questions on Tuesday night. Sen. Blackburn argued that Judge Brown Jackson’s “judicial activism” was a concern for Tennesseans.

Blackburn criticized Brown Jackson’s work on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, specifically regarding immigration issues. Blackburn also criticized Georgetown Day School, a private school, pushing critical race theory. Brown Jackson serves on the board for that school.

Gender issues were also raised as Blackburn asked Brown Jackson the definition of a woman. Blackburn also asked the judge if she thought it was fitting that a transgender athlete recently won an NCAA women’s swimming championship race.

They spent much of the time discussing Roe. V. Wade and abortion as Blackburn brought up comments she said Brown Jackson made about pro-life women in brief filed on behalf of clients more than 20 years ago during her time in private practice.

“When you go to church knowing there are pro-life women there, do you think they are noisy, hostile, and in-your-face,” Blackburn asked. “Do you think of pro-life women like me that way?”

Brown Jackson responded, “Senator, that was a statement in a brief made during an argument for my client. It is not the way that I think of or characterizes people.”

For many questions Tuesday night, Brown Jackson said the role of the judge is to decide cases and controversies based on the fact and law, mindful of their obligation to rule impartially and not be influenced by one’s own personal opinions. Brown Jackson is the first black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.