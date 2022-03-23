Tennessee offers first Drug Impairment course

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The first Advanced Drug-Impairment Assessment through Physiology and Toxicology course was announced Tuesday to be the first offered in the United States.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office partnered with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Middle Tennessee State University’s Forensic Science Laboratory, and AAA to offer the first ADAPT course.

The course is designed to further the knowledge of law enforcement Drug Recognition Experts regarding the effects of legal and illegal substances on the human body and driver impairment after consumption, course officials said.

“The THSO is proud to offer this training to help reduce impaired driving across Tennessee roadways,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “We appreciate the TBI, MTSU, and AAA for their partnership in educating officers to save lives and protect our communities.”

Officials added that those who complete the course are expected to become better equipped to serve as expert court witnesses by offering more substantial testimonies during the prosecution of impaired drivers.

THSO reported that they had certified 270 law enforcement officers at DREs in Tennessee while training approximately 40 new DREs each year.

