Teen killed in single-car crash near Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man died after the car when the driver swerved off the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday night near Madison, according to Metro Police.

Police said Taurus Dewayne Turrentine Jr. was a passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox traveling west on Due West Avenue. The 17-year-old driver told police that she saw headlights in front of her and thought a vehicle was coming into her lane.

Neither occupants were wearing a seatbelt. There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

The driver was arrested for not having a driver’s license or insurance.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.