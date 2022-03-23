Advertisement

Teen killed in single-car crash near Madison


Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man died after the car when the driver swerved off the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday night near Madison, according to Metro Police.

Police said Taurus Dewayne Turrentine Jr. was a passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox traveling west on Due West Avenue. The 17-year-old driver told police that she saw headlights in front of her and thought a vehicle was coming into her lane.

Neither occupants were wearing a seatbelt. There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

The driver was arrested for not having a driver’s license or insurance.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV pedestrian hit-and-run
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Wednesday morning
Isaiah Burr has been charged with attempted criminal homicide by Metro Police.
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky
WSMV Child well-being report
Commission report lists Davidson among worst counties in child well-being
We have the latest on the First Lady visiting Memphis and more than 500 guns stolen in...
Wednesday Morning News Update from News 4