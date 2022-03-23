Teen killed in single-car crash near Madison
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man died after the car when the driver swerved off the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday night near Madison, according to Metro Police.
Police said Taurus Dewayne Turrentine Jr. was a passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox traveling west on Due West Avenue. The 17-year-old driver told police that she saw headlights in front of her and thought a vehicle was coming into her lane.
Neither occupants were wearing a seatbelt. There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.
The driver was arrested for not having a driver’s license or insurance.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.