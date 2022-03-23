Stewart County deputies use spike strips to stop reckless driver

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) -Deputies in Stewart County used spike strips to stop and arrest a reckless driver on Tuesday, March 15.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Erin police tried to stop the vehicle of 31-year-old Steven Martin Jr, who speeding on Highway 49. Officers failed to bring it to a halt.

Stewart County deputies spotted the car near Bear Springs speeding well over 110 miles per hour. According to the Stewarts County Sherriff’s Office, Sergeant Sam Mills was able to set out spike strips at Long Creek road to flatten the vehicle’s tires. As a result, it continued with flat tires at a speed of 1 mile before stopping.

Deputies in Stewarts County used spike strips to stop and arrest a reckless driver Tuesday. (Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office)

Police were able to arrest Martin after bringing his vehicle to a stop. Along with reckless driving, Martin was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of evading felony arrest, one count of failure to maintain lane control, two counts of speeding, and two counts of possession with prescription.

Steven Martin Jr arrested (Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office)

