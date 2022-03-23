South Nashville homeowners frustrated over trash pickup services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Full garbage carts along Sadler Avenue in South Nashville is a problem for homeowners like David Johnson.

“It’s incredibly frustrating because it is an eyesore,” said Johnson.

Frustration over the lack of consistency in the city’s trash pickup service continues for Johnson because he sees trash picked up on streets nearby, but it seems like the trash pickup on Sadler Avenue gets skipped.

“I’ve offered to move the trash carts to different streets or even up to Glenrose to see if that would help the trash people. But again, it sounds like speaking into a vacuum so just let us know how we can help,” said Johnson.

News 4′s Danielle Jackson drove down Sadler Avenue noticing the trash overflow in front of several homes. Other streets nearby didn’t seem to have this problem.

So far this year, David has filed four complaints with Hub Nashville of mission trash pickups. He says he just wants to hear from someone with the city on why this keeps occurring.

The city says this particular route is collected by their contractor Waste Industries which handles 8% of the residential trash collection in Nashville.

“We’ve been calling hub Nashville you know they don’t really have an explanation. We understand that there is an issue with the contract. But again, we’re not paying that contract, we’re paying the city to serve us the customers and the citizens of the city,” said Johnson.

We reached out to the city, and they shared with News 4 that they brought the issue up with Waste Industries but are still waiting on a response from them on the reason behind the missed trash pickups.

Wednesday afternoon, News4 was told that the trash along Sadler Avenue had been picked up.

Here are few tips from the city regarding trash pick-up:

• On your pick-up day, place your cart in plain sight on the curb or in the alley with the arrow on the lid pointing toward the street or alley. Your trash will be picked up between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. • Do not place the cart within 3 feet of any stationary object such as a car, mailbox, utility pole, recycling cart, etc. • Do not place the cart under wires, tree limbs, building overhangs or other items that could be damaged. Please make sure there is 15 feet of clearance. • All items must be bagged and placed inside the trash cart. Items that are placed outside the trash cart will not be picked up. • Please remove your cart from the street by 7 p.m. on pick-up day.

