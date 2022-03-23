Advertisement

Rutherford County officials search for missing man Tuesday


Missing man in Rutherford County
Missing man in Rutherford County(Rutherford Co. Sheriff)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County Police asked the public for assistance in locating a man who did not return home Sunday.

Officials said in a tweet that Bobby Campbell, 53, of Weakley Lane, was reported missing Tuesday after he did not return home Sunday.

Neighbors told police that they saw him walking Sunday wearing shorts and no shirt. In addition, he reportedly left both his phone and keys at home.

“He has not taken his medications lately,” Wrather said. “He does not have his cell phones or keys,” said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Christian Wrather.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (615)898-7770.

