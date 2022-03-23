Rutherford County officials search for missing man Tuesday

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County Police asked the public for assistance in locating a man who did not return home Sunday.

Officials said in a tweet that Bobby Campbell, 53, of Weakley Lane, was reported missing Tuesday after he did not return home Sunday.

Neighbors told police that they saw him walking Sunday wearing shorts and no shirt. In addition, he reportedly left both his phone and keys at home.

Missing man Bobby Campbell, 53, of Weakley Lane was reported missing Tuesday after he didn’t return home Sunday.

Neighbors saw him walking Sunday. He wore shorts, no shirt. Cell phone and keys at home.

Call Rutherford Co. Sheriff at 615-898-7770 with information. pic.twitter.com/1hXOGXaEDN — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) March 23, 2022

“He has not taken his medications lately,” Wrather said. “He does not have his cell phones or keys,” said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Christian Wrather.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (615)898-7770.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.