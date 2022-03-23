Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Wednesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Antioch on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a car struck a pedestrian around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hobson Pike and Hamilton Church Road. The driver took off, leaving the injured pedestrian at the scene.

MNPD’s Crash Investigation Team responded to incident. The pedestrian’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

