Nashville purchases former Hickory Hollow Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials announce the city acquired the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall.

City officials said they had signed a letter of intent with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to build a cornerstone property in Southeast Nashville. Vanderbilt officials are expected to negotiate a long-term lease of at least 600,000 square feet for healthcare-related services. This property “repurposing” will be similar to the space at One Hundred Oaks.

This announcement is part of a series of projects in Southeast Nashville, including a new police precinct and a new city park off Tusculum Road.

City officials said “if successfully negotiated,” the lease with VUMC would “materially offset Metro’s purchase price.”

“This is incredible news for our area. After so many years of the mall sitting vacant, we are finally able to move forward with its new future for the community. I am grateful that Vanderbilt has recognized Antioch as a critical investment for community health care. I am also elated that with the purchase of the mall, we can now have a permanent arts space, an Antioch Performing Arts Center, to bring arts to Antioch.”

“Following a decade of underuse,” city officials said the community has expressed using the property include a facility for the arts, after-school youth programming, childcare, Metro offices and services, and entrepreneur and small business development opportunities. After surveying more than 500 Antioch residents, community members also expressed the need for health care, arts, and youth programming to the surrounding organizations.

We are investing in one of our fastest-growing neighborhoods, and it will pay major dividends for our city and Southeast Nashville in particular. World-class health care is just the start of what this site can do for the community. I look forward to seeing residents shape how we can best serve them with this site through community benefits like additional greenspace, dedicated space for the arts, and resources for entrepreneurs.”

The mayor and styles have to file legislation with the Metro Council to purchase the two properties totaling $44 million. The first property is the building and the second is an office building on the East side of the former mall building. Metro Nashville will acquire the former mall site for $24 million and the office building for $20 million.

