Advertisement

Nashville purchases former Hickory Hollow Mall


Nashville officials announce the city acquired the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known...
Nashville officials announce the city acquired the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, Mayor John Cooper announced.(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials announce the city acquired the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall.

City officials said they had signed a letter of intent with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to build a cornerstone property in Southeast Nashville. Vanderbilt officials are expected to negotiate a long-term lease of at least 600,000 square feet for healthcare-related services. This property “repurposing” will be similar to the space at One Hundred Oaks.

This announcement is part of a series of projects in Southeast Nashville, including a new police precinct and a new city park off Tusculum Road.

City officials said “if successfully negotiated,” the lease with VUMC would “materially offset Metro’s purchase price.”

“Following a decade of underuse,” city officials said the community has expressed using the property include a facility for the arts, after-school youth programming, childcare, Metro offices and services, and entrepreneur and small business development opportunities. After surveying more than 500 Antioch residents, community members also expressed the need for health care, arts, and youth programming to the surrounding organizations.

The mayor and styles have to file legislation with the Metro Council to purchase the two properties totaling $44 million. The first property is the building and the second is an office building on the East side of the former mall building. Metro Nashville will acquire the former mall site for $24 million and the office building for $20 million.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Wind Advisory has been issued & remains in effect until 7 pm. Expect wind gusts to 40+ mph...
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast from News 4
We have the latest on Dickerson Pike Shooting arrest and MNPS student killed in crash. Plus,...
Wednesday Afternoon News Update from News 4
A Hendersonville man was sentenced in federal court today for setting fire to the Metro...
Man sentenced for setting fire to Metro Courthouse
A judge sentenced a Hendersonville man to five years in federal prison for his participation in...
Hendersonville man sentenced for arson at Metro Courthouse in 2020