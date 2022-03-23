Metro Police issue warrant for suspect in Dickerson Pike shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police have issued out an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting and leaving 20-year-old Chanya Sherill critically injured.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Isaiah Kamaree Burr, who police say faces an attempted homicide charge in Nashville. They are considering him a danger to the community.

According to police, Sherill was injured in a shooting Saturday night on Dickerson Pike. Police say she crashed her car into the Bank of America in her 2014 Chevrolet Cruz and was found lying on the ground outside the driver’s seat.

Police believe that Burr used a dating app profile to contact women as a part of a robbery scheme. In addition to the criminal homicide charge, he has outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky.

Anyone with information should call police at 615-742-7463.

