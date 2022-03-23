Metro art teachers showcase their artwork at Frist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro art teachers showcased their work on the walls inside the Frist Art Museum.

The great author George Bernard Shaw wrote the famous line, “those that can’t do, teach.” However, when it comes to Metro art teachers, he was wrong. The proof of that hangs on the walls inside the Frist Art Museum.

Teaching children how to paint and create checks all the boxes of satisfaction and education. But what if your art got to hang on the gallery wall.

That’s the exhibit right now at the Frist, “Beyond the Classes.” These 33 artists from Davidson County prove they don’t just talk the talk. Curator Shaun Giles explained the exhibit.

“The work on the wall reminds me of the city itself, and I think it’s just a reflection of the community as well,” Giles said.

The art is a little bit of everything. Your job is to like it or not.

“We try to emphasize, design, color, and as many different combinations as we can get into this exhibit,” Giles said.

Teacher Shayna Snyder imagined clouds as thoughts rolling around in your mind. It really won’t matter how you interpret it. Just now, your loving art students are in good hands.

“And appreciate the fact that we’re all working to pull it all together,” Snyder said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.