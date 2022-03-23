Maury County Board of education approves of pay raise for teachers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Maury County Public Schools is needing to fill 120 openings and retain nearly 900 teachers. The Maury County Board of Education approved a pay raise for the entire district to help keep teachers around and hire new ones.

“The teacher raises is something we realize we cannot keep putting to the side. We have to have competitive wages. We have to have teachers who feel appreciated and compensated fairly,” MCPA Board Chairman Michael Fulbright said.

In a special-called meeting Tuesday evening, the school board unanimously approved to allocate an extra $6.5 million towards paying teachers and staff members more.

“That is not anything to sneeze at, but we also know that there will also have to be some tough cuts made in other areas, but this is a priority,” explained Fulbright.

Fulbright says the board is planning next school year’s budget around the paychecks of MCPS staff members since recruiting teachers and keeping them around has been an ongoing issue.

One Maury County mom said her middle schooler went months without a math teacher.

“It’s been a little crazy their grades aren’t great because they didn’t do anything. They had a substitute for a lot of the time,” said Lia Thomas. She’s hoping to raise teachers’ pay will help.

The school district’s new pay scale will go into effect by June, giving staff members a raise of about $3,000 and increasing their pay each year.

You can see the proposed salary scales here: https://meeting.boeconnect.net/Public/Agenda/567?meeting=522396

You can apply for a job at MCPS here: https://mauryk12.mysmarthire.com/jobs/

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.