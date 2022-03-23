Hendersonville man sentenced for arson at Metro Courthouse in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge sentenced a Hendersonville man to five years in federal prison for his participation in an arson at the Metro Courthouse two years ago.

Judge Aleta A. Trauger sentenced 26-year-old Wesley Somers on Wednesday after court documents for being “the face of the attempt to burn down City Hall” on May 30, 2020. Somers’ sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

“Unfortunately, Somers and others interfered with a lawful assembly and resorted to violence and destructive behavior, which resulted in significant property damage and placed many at risk of harm. We will always defend the right of every individual to exercise their First Amendment liberties but will not tolerate the actions of those who choose to exploit peaceful protest by resorting to violence and intimidation.”

Authorities charged Somers on June 3 following his actions after the protests on May 30, 2020. Wildasin said there was a group of people who had gathered in front of the Nashville City Hall and Metro Courthouse. Some of those people “began smashing the windows of the premises and spraying graffiti on the Courthouse facade.”

Numerous videos and pictures showed Somers “lighting a sign on fire and placing it through the window of the Courthouse.” Wildasin said he “then sprayed an accelerant into the fire which quickly caused the fire inside the Courthouse to spread.”

“On May 30, 2020, scores of local, state and federal law enforcement officers stood ready to protect the Constitutional right of every citizen to engage in peaceful protests.”

