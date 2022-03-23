Hendersonville man to be sentenced in June following statutory rape allegeations

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville police announced Tuesday that a sentencing hearing was scheduled for a Hendersonville man allegedly charged with statutory rape.

Officials said Robert Pitt, 40, of Hendersonville, was charged based on allegations from three underage victims.

Authorities said in Jan. 2020, Hendersonville Police received information that provided evidence to move forward on an investigation into the allegations of sexual conduct in 2011 between Pitt and a juvenile female.

Investigators said these allegations continued until Oct. 2020, when an indictment was issued from the Sumner County Grand Jury, and Hendersonville Police located and arrested Pitt in Madison, TN.

Hendersonville Police later received new information in March 2022 indicating that two additional underage female victims had also been victimized in the same way by Pitt in 2011.

Court documents revealed that Pitt entered a guilty plea on March 21st, 2022, to five counts of statutory rape by an authority figure in Sumner County Criminal Court.

Authorities said Pitt is now scheduled to be sentenced in the Sumner County Criminal Court on June 10th, 2022, with a possible sentencing range of three to thirty years.

Hendersonville police asked anyone with information on these cases or anyone with information about other potential victims to call Henderson Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.