Hardin County man indicted in death of a county deputy


Todd Alan Stricklin
Todd Alan Stricklin(TBI)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Clifton man was indicted for the September 2021 shooting death of a deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the TBI, a Hardin County Grand Jury returned a 23-count indictment against Todd Alan Stricklin in the shooting death of Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke on Monday.

According to the TBI, Locke was fatally wounded while responding to assist other deputies and officers during a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road.

The following charges are included in the indictment:

First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, five counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Kidnapping, six counts of Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, Interference with an Emergency Call, Reckless Endangerment, and Evading Arrest.

The TBI investigation began on Sep. 26,2021. And during that investigation, the TBI says that agents developed information identifying Stricklin as the man responsible.

Stricklin is in custody at the Chester County Jail where he is being held without bond.

