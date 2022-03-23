First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy and windy

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CANCELLED. HEAVIEST RAIN HAS MOVED OUT AND WE HAVE NO ADDITIONAL OR LINGERING FLOODING TO SPEAK OF THIS MORNING.

The steadiest and heaviest of the rain has finally tapered off across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky early this morning. A cold front continues to push through the area, however, so a few more showers and an isolated rumble of thunder can’t be totally ruled out through our afternoon.

It will be a cooler, cloudy and windy day with temperatures in the lower and mid 60s. Winds will occasionally gust near 30 mph into this evening.

Tomorrow stays breezy and while I can’t rule out another shower, most of the day is looking dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday is looking dry, but we’ll fight to break the clouds all day with temperatures in the lower 60s as best, but many of us will stay in the 50s.

Not a bad weekend on tap with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected on Saturday and Sunday. Once again, temperatures will try to get back near 60 both days, but don’t be surprised if many of us come up short and never get out of the 50s.

Warmer air returns for Monday with highs near 70! Temperatures will jump to near 80 by Tuesday with an increase in the clouds. Our next storm system will push through the Mid State through the middle of next week.

