Commission report lists Davidson among worst counties in child well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth shows one in five children are living in poverty in the state.

However, many counties in Middle Tennessee rank well, overall, in child well-being.

The data was collected from 2020, looking at education, family and community, health, and economic well-being.

Davidson County ranks #90 out of the 95 counties for child well-being. That means it is one of the worst in the state.

The county’s most significant shortfall is in education. There’s a low percentage of students proficient on Tennessee reading and math tests.

Davidson also owns one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the state and one of the highest rates of school suspensions.

Additionally, Davidson County ranks #92 in children without health insurance. The Census Bureau estimates the county has more than 7,000 children who qualify for insurance programs like TennCare or CoverKids but nonetheless lack insurance.

In contrast, Davidson’s economic well-being placement is high, with the median household income ranking 10th in the state, but fair market rent is ranked #86 at $1,484 a month.

The Commission said one of the Davidson County’s strongest rankings is a relatively low rate of substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect.

Across the state, Williamson County ranks number one, and the top four counties are also in Middle Tennessee: Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, and Rutherford.

Williamson County ranks first in median household income, child poverty, child abuse, births to unmarried women, and reading and math proficiency.

Across Tennessee, 4.9 percent of children were uninsured in 2019.

The Census Bureau estimates Williamson County has almost 1,500 children who qualify for insurance programs like TennCare or CoverKids but who nonetheless lack insurance.

Williamson’s only ranking is for its high housing costs and rate of child and teen deaths.

