Chef Paulette’s Brooklyn Meatballs Recipe

For the Meatballs:

1 lb. ground beef

1 egg

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano or Pecorino

2 slices thin white sliced bread

1/3 cup milk

3-4 parsley sprigs, leaves minced

salt & pepper to taste

For the Sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 garlic clove, peeled

¼ - ½ cup dry white wine

1 28-oz can crushed tomatoes

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Make the meatballs:

Pull the crusts off the bread slices and discard. Rip up the bread middles into a small bowl. Cover with milk. Let soak for about five minutes. Meanwhile, mix the egg, cheese, and parsley with the beef in a large mixing bowl. Lift bread from milk and squeeze out. Add soaked bread (without the rest of the milk) to the meat mixture. Season all with salt & pepper. Mix well to combine.

Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment. Drizzle a thin coat of olive oil on top. Form meatballs – about two inches round or your favorite size – and line them up on the pan. Roast until cooked through, about 25 minutes. Remove from pan to the tomato sauce (see below). Let simmer or just sit in sauce for 10-15 minutes.

Make the Sauce:

Heat the oil in a large sauce pan. Sauté the onion and garlic for about 3 minutes until softened. Add the wine and let evaporate by half. Add the tomatoes. Season with salt & pepper. Simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add meatballs. Simmer until flavors combine, about 10 minutes.

