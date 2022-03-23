Avoid student loan scams with federal payments set to resume on May 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people will have to start paying student loans again in just about a month. However, these payments will be the first time since March 2020.

The FTC said scammers also pay attention to the headlines, so knowing that this forbearance period is coming to an end means scammers will be out. Many of these scammers offer quick loan forgiveness or other programs trying to steal your information and money.

The FTC said many scammers would ask you to pay them for this relief. However, FTC said it’s illegal for a company to charge you before they help you.

So, to avoid being scammed, the FTC said,

never pay an up-front fee.

Don’t sign up for quick loan forgiveness; many scammers will claim they can get rid of your loans.

Don’t trust a Department of Education seal; some of these scams can look official even though they’re not.

“When you get on the phone, many of these companies have really generic names, or the telemarketer will just say something like ‘student loan help,’ something really generic that sounds official,” FTC staff attorney Michelle Grajales said. “They also sometimes send out mailers that have logos, or unfortunately, they’ll sometimes use government logos to impersonate the government.”

Another important note is that people shouldn’t give out any personal information, especially their FSA ID, like their social security number.

If you have been scammed, you can report it by clicking here. Also, if you are wanted help with your student loan debt, you can go to studentaid.gov.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.