Woman stabbed near department store after refusing to give man money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was stabbed on Rivergate Drive near Target on Monday morning after she told a man she had no money, according to court documents.

The woman was approached by a man later identified as Bradley Ferguson at 7:20 a.m. Ferguson told the victim to give him money. When she said she had no money, Ferguson is alleged to have pulled a folding knife from his front pocket, opened it and began swinging it at the victim. She held out her left hand to protect herself and cut her left palm and ring finger. According to the affidavit, Ferguson fled on foot.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from Target and combined with the victim’s description, they were able to locate Ferguson standing at the corner of Conference Drive and Rivergate Drive. He was detained and the victim came to the scene and identified him around 9:15 a.m. During a search of Ferguson, police found the knife used in his front pants pocket. Police also was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Ferguson was charged with attempted aggravated robbery and is being held on $75,000 bond. He will appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on Wednesday.

