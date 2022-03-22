TDOH continues to track Avian Influenza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the state veterinarian sent out an update regarding avian influenza control zone restrictions.

State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said that commercial poultry farms in Obion County that were part of a control zone to monitor Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza are no longer restricted.

“Despite numerous detections across the U.S. this year, HPAI has not been detected in a domestic Tennessee poultry flock, and we aim to keep it that way,” Dr. Beaty said. “It’s critical that poultry owners remain vigilant of their flocks and immediately report sudden illness or death. HPAI is easily spread among birds and is deadly to domesticated Poultry.”

According to Dr. Beaty, last month, a commercial chicken operation on the state line in Fulton County, KY, experienced an outbreak of HPAI. The 10-kilometer controlled surveillance zone around the premises included a portion of Obion County, TN.

Due to this outbreak, international trading partners implemented trade restrictions affecting the Tennessee poultry industry.

Dr. Beaty said that 17 states had reported incidents of HPAI in commercial and backyard poultry flocks in 2022.

Officials said this strain of avian influenza is not known to be a human health risk or a food safety concern. Dr. Beaty said Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked correctly. However, out of an abundance of caution, infected birds are not allowed to enter the food chain.

