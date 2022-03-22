Advertisement

Shelbyville man arrested for murder


Raymond Antonio Smith was charged with murder.
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A collaborative investigation between the TBI and deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, who now faces a murder charge.

On March 15th, TBI agents joined Bedford County deputies in a homicide investigation after a woman was found deceased in a home in the 31-hundred block of Sims Road.

According to the TBI, the woman was identified as 32-year-old Sarah Angelina Johnson. During the investigation, agents and detectives identified 45-year-old Raymond Smith as the man responsible for Sarah Johnson’s death.

On Monday, Smith was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Bedford County Detention Center without bond.

