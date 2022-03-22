Rutherford County diverts money to pay for fuel

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -EMS departments in the Midstate are feeling the pain of high gas prices, scrambling to make sure they have enough money to fuel up their ambulances through the summer months. Rutherford County’s 30 ambulances travel a total of 50,000 miles a month, and EMS is making budget transfers to try to cover the soaring fuel prices.

Rutherford County Advanced EMT Marshall Wingerter responds to calls all day long. Wingerter spends more than 12 hours a day driving all over the county.

“With us driving as much as we are, we are burning through fuel left and right,” Wingerter said.

Wingerter is the one filling the ambulance up.

“The prices are definitely getting more and more expensive,” Wingerter said. “It makes me glad that I drive a little car and not these ambulances all the time, because I wouldn’t want to pay the prices.”

EMS director Brian Gaither said last summer, it cost EMS just around $26,000 in the month of August to fill up their ambulances. Gaither said last month that number jumped to $32,000, and Gaither said that was even when prices were still well below $4 a gallon.

Gaither said that is why county commissioners approved a budget amendment last week to move $100,000 from EMS’s ending fund balance to their fuel line item to make ends meet.

“We had $400,000 on that line item,” Gaither said. “Now, that has gone to $500,000, and we are hoping we won’t have to make another transfer.”

Gaither said their ending fund balance they pulled from sits at a little over $8 million which includes revenue collected from hospital transports and is only used in case of emergencies. As call volume increases in the summer months, EMS said they are bracing for a big fuel bill.

“Calls, they come when they come, and you just have to be ready to go,” Wingerter said.

Gaither said the shift in their budget will have no impact on the services EMS provides to Rutherford County residents. He said that EMS requested the same amount of fuel money for the upcoming fiscal year that they did for the one we are currently in, hoping that gas prices will get back closer to normal by this summer.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.