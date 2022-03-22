Questioning gets heated during second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The confirmation hearings for President Biden’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, continued Tuesday as she looks to become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Some of today’s questioning got a little heated as some Senate Republicans were trying to paint Jackson as soft on crime and questioned her objectives

Several republicans accused her of being lenient in child pornography cases. She was also asked about her thoughts about expanding the Supreme Court beyond nine justices.

However, some of the most heated discussion was her work as a public defender representing detainees at Guantanamo Bay

“We’re at war. we’re not fighting their crime. this is not some passage of time event. as long as they’re dangerous, I hope they all die in jail if they’re going to come back and kill Americans,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.

Jackson responded, “The people who were being accused by our government of having engaged in actions related to this under our constitutional scheme, were entitled to representation, were entitled to being treated fairly. That’s what makes our system the best in the world.”

Democrats likely have the votes to confirm Jackson on their own, but the court would still have a six to three conservative lean.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn is scheduled to question Jackson tonight. News4 will have that coverage.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.