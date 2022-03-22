One-legged man arrested for robbery while armed with a hatchet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday for an aggravated robbery involving a hatchet in South Nashville from early February.

According to the arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Kevin Bwenge, described as a black man with one leg, pushed his way inside a home on Yelton Court while armed with a hatchet around 1:30 p.m. on February 11. The residents told police Bwenge assaulted them and stole their wallets before making his exit.

Police said Bwenge had an accomplice in the robbery, 27-year-old Amalia Ramirez, who wasn’t wearing any shoes during the incident, according to the residents.

Ramirez was apprehended when their stolen vehicle crashed on Nolensville Pike a short time later. A witness reported seeing a black man with one leg fleeing the scene of the crash but Ramirez was injured and remained in the vehicle. She was transported to Southern Hills Hospital for treatment.

Detectives were able to identify Bwenge using surveillance footage from businesses close to the scene of the crash. He was arrested on Monday night and is charged with felony aggravated robbery with a weapon and vehicle theft.

Bwenge remains in custody.

