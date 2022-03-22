News 4 Investigates: Sheriff’s office executes warrant on car involved in crash near Mount Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - News4 Investigates has learned Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies are gathering evidence in hopes of charging the Youth Opportunity Employee who chased four teens who’d escaped from the Rosewood Youth Academy in Nashville.

Home security video shows four teens running away late Sunday evening. They had escaped earlier in the evening from Rosewood Youth Academy in Nashville. That facility - is managed by the company Youth Opportunity.

That video also shows an employee of Youth Opportunity running after them - firing a gun. News4 investigates has now confirmed that Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies are serving a search warrant this afternoon on that employee’s car.

The sheriff confirmed they are gathering evidence with the hopes of charging that employee with reckless endangerment.

News4 also confirmed that it took the company more than an hour and a half to alert Metro Police That the teens had escaped.

A spokesman for Youth Opportunity denied News4′s requests for an interview but said they did call 911 just 15 minutes after the escape, and that call was routed to Wilson County. However, the sheriff there says he knows of no such 911 call being made.

