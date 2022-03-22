Nashville Ukulele player is known as Duke of the Uke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The stereotype is when someone says they’ve got a Ukulele ready to play, the person on the listening side thinks I might have to run away. They’ve never heard Nashville’s Bob Tigert if that’s the case.

“Say hey good lookin’ what ya got cookin, how about cooking something up with me,” Tigert singing.

Tigert doesn’t let Ukulele misconceptions stop him.

“My wife tells me don’t say I play Ukulele just tell them you’re a musician and make music,” Tigert said.

His pronunciation is more OOk than Uke.

“The joke is it’s ook if it cost more than 400 dollars and it’s Uke if it’s less, it’s how they say it in Hawaiian,” Tigert said.

Bob’s the Duke of the Uke and can play anything in Nashville. But this shrunken guitar grabbed him and never let go.

“It’s a remarkable instrument because it’s simple, yet there is a lot of depth to it, especially if you approach it a serious instrument,” Tigert said.

That is something he does, serious sure, but remember, with any instrument, you play it.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.