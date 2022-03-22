Nashville food pantry to close after helping community for 12 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A North Nashville free food pantry is closing its doors for good.

The owner, Stacy Downey, says she’s been working for a long time to find an affordable space to continue serving since she doesn’t have the option to renew their lease.

“You know it’s sad, it’s devastating. This is my heart. This is my life’s work. I mean these are my people,” said Downey.

The Little Pantry That Could has been in the community for 12 years helping hundreds of families.

“We have a food pantry on Saturdays where we have about 250 families come every week and get lots of food. During the week, we’re here for our friends who are living outside, so we do outreach for them,” said Downey.

Downey says for the last five years she’s been looking for another space knowing this lease would eventually come to an end. However, she hasn’t been able to find a building within a reasonable price range.

“I really thought we could find something for $700-800,000 and those buildings that at one point might have been seven or eight. Now there are 4 and 5 million that’s how much it’s changed,” said Downey.

People in the community say this place is a haven for those struggling to get back on their feet, including a community of hope.

“She’s our safe haven and she’s our angel that when we’re out of food, we can come to get it,” said Cleo King.

King once relied on this pantry to get her through tough times.

“She’s helped us to eat, when we couldn’t go to other places to get help for food it is even hard to even go to places to get stuff to pay rent,” said King.

Others like Mary Beene now give back to the place that once helped her.

“I sat out here in this parking lot for two years for a mistake public housing made. It wasn’t anything I did. They did and if it wasn’t for Stacy, I would be homeless right now,” said Beene.

The “little pantry with a big heart” needs that same love and compassion in return.

“There’s nothing that we can afford and there’s nobody that’s going to assist with that, but the reality is we are one of the thousands of what I call casualties of this city,” said Downey.

The pantry will close on March 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.