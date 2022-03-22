Members of state government, local farmers celebrate Agriculture Day on the Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Tennessee farmers, agriculture officials, legislators, 4-H members, and FFA members met at the state capitol Tuesday for Agriculture Day on the Hill.

This event, which occurred during National Agriculture Week, recognized farmers and forestland owners dedicated to fueling the world.

This year’s Ag Day on the Hill spotlighted the dairy industry, as members of the state legislature and executive leadership participated in a milking contest. Executive leadership won and earned a celebratory award.

The organization Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee presented a $1,000 check in honor of the milking contest winners to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.

According to a release from the Department of Agriculture, Governor Bill Lee started the day by recognizing the abundance provided by agriculture. In Tennessee, agriculture-related industries employ 324,000 people and infuse $81 billion into our economy.

“Today we celebrated the dedication of farmers and foresters,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said in a statement. “It was a great time for the ag industry to be together and showcase Tennessee’s number one industry. I am a fifth-generation dairy farmer, so the milking contest was an enjoyable part of today’s festivities.”

There were several other events and exhibits, livestock displays, and many representatives from the agriculture and forest industries.

