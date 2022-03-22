Lawmakers discuss creation of bill following the 2021 murder of a man at lower Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A grieving mother thanked lawmakers Tuesday as they worked to pass a bill recognizing her son’s murder.

According to court documents, on Aug. 16, 2021, four of the six security personnel who murdered Dallas Jordan Barrett at Dierks Whiskey Row Nashville, LLC, were neither trained nor licensed.

In a statement, Barrett’s mother, Tammy Barrett, said that she wished to express her gratitude to Senator Jeff Yarbro and Representative Carson W. Beck for their conviction and determination to sponsor new legislation to remedy any similar incidents that could happen in the future.

Officials said this law would strengthen the requisites governing those persons employed as security personnel at establishments that serve alcohol, such as Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Nashville, LLC.

Tammy Barrett requested of legislators that if the bill is passed, the bill’s name would be “Dallas’s Law,” in recognition of her son’s murder by the four untrained and unlicensed security personnel.

Officials added in the court document that if such legislation existed at the time of Dallas’ Barrett’s murder, security personnel working at the establishment would have undergone and completed both initial and refresher training in de-escalation cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

If such training had taken place, officials believed Dallas Barrett would be alive today.

