Advertisement

Franklin Police looking for man who attempted to burglarize Burger King


Franklin Police are searching for the person who attempted burglarize a Burger King in Franklin.
Franklin Police are searching for the person who attempted burglarize a Burger King in Franklin.(Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police are searching for the person who attempted to burglarize a Burger King in Franklin.

Detectives said the suspect used a crowbar to break into the fast-food establishment on Columbia Avenue. The suspect attempted to get into the restaurant’s safe; however, the suspect did not open it and left with no money.

Police released a video in hopes of someone identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to leave a tip.

Crime Stoppers cash offered for ID of failed Burger King bandit

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Noah's Law
Noah's Law approved
We have the latest on the passage of Noah’s Law and the arrest of a Shelbyville man for murder....
Tuesday Morning News Update From News 4
WE’RE UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY AND INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY AS A LINE OF HEAVY RAIN...
Tuesday Morning Forecast from News 4
Train derailment
Train derailment affects schools, public transit