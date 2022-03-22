Franklin Police looking for man who attempted to burglarize Burger King
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police are searching for the person who attempted to burglarize a Burger King in Franklin.
Detectives said the suspect used a crowbar to break into the fast-food establishment on Columbia Avenue. The suspect attempted to get into the restaurant’s safe; however, the suspect did not open it and left with no money.
Police released a video in hopes of someone identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to leave a tip.
