FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered rain today followed by heavy storms into Wednesday

WE’RE UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY AND INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY AS A LINE OF HEAVY RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TO PUSH THROUGH THE MID-STATE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING. IN ADDITION, A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MUCH OF THE MID-STATE WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED TODAY.

It’s a mild and cloudy start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as we’re headed out the door this morning. A few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will try and sneak in west of I-65 through the first part of this afternoon.

High temperatures should reach the mid 70s today, but we’re under a wind advisory with gusts near 40 mph at times through this evening.

Remember, we’re under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of a line of heavy rain and storms that’s expected to move through the Mid-State late this afternoon and through this evening.

We should expect that line of heavy rain and storms west of I-65 between 3-5PM, before moving onto the Nashville Metro between 5-7PM, and then into the Cumberland Plateau between 7-10PM.

Our main concern today will be the potential for flash flooding, though we can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm in southern Middle Tennessee this evening. Rain fall totals will amount to 1-2″ for much of the Mid State, but some localized areas could see over 2″ of rain before this all wraps up overnight.

Speaking of the overnight. We’ll continue to see some scattered showers and even a leftover thunderstorm until just before sunrise tomorrow.

Our Wednesday afternoon is looking dry but cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s come Thursday, with some spots having a tough time breaking out of the 50s.

We’ll try and shake the clouds on Friday with highs around 60 in the afternoon.

Clouds and some sunshine can be expected on Saturday, with just the slightest chance of an isolated shower. Highs will continue to hover around 60 through our weekend with more sunshine on Sunday.

By Monday Temperatures will climb into the lower and even mid 70s again.

