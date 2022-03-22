Clarksville Police look for missing teen

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public for assistance Tuesday locating a runaway teenager.

Police are looking for Chizera Sanders, 16, who was last seen on March 13th around 7 p.m. at her residence on Cross Ridge Dr.

Officials said she has been in contact with her mother; however, she refuses to come home. Family members told police they believe she might be in the area of Paddock Place Apartments on Union Hall Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on her status or contact Detective Howard at (931)648-0656, ext. 6662.

