Woman serving 15 years for murder found dead in her cell

Police arrested 16-year-old Myeisha Brown in November 2018.
Police arrested 16-year-old Myeisha Brown in November 2018.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who pleaded guilty to murdering a man in November 2017.

21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women.

Brown was charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 74-year-old Ruxin Wang on November 9, 2017. Wang was shot to death while he was bringing the trash cans in from the street, outside his son’s home on Claiborne Street.

Brown was 16 at the time of the murder and was indicted as an adult on felony premeditated first-degree murder in November 2018. At her hearing, witnesses said they were with Brown at the time of the shooting and saw her lift the gun but did not see her pull the trigger.

A GoFundMe campaign was started for Brown’s bail while she awaited trial and raised enough money to bail her out of jail on February 1, 2019.

Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center
Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center

Brown pleaded guilty to the murder to avoid trial and was serving a 15-year sentence when she was found dead this weekend.

